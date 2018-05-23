Union officials representing striking workers at the Port Arthur Health Centre say clinic management is refusing to meet for mediated talks as the labour dispute continues through its sixth week.

Additionally, workers from other union locals may soon be joining the clinic's staff on the picket lines in an effort to "ramp up" efforts to get the two sides back to the bargaining table, according to a representative with Unifor, who represents the employees.

"We're putting more resources into the strike itself ... as long as our members want to be out there and don't want to accept the employer's final offer," said Andy Savela, the director of health care at Unifor.

"We'll be asking other Unifor local unions to come out and support the picket line," he continued, adding that they'll also reach out to the Thunder Bay and District Labour Council about bringing other unions on-board.

Picket lines at the Port Arthur Clinic may soon become larger as officials with Unifor say they will reach out to other union locals about providing support as the strike continues. (Gord Ellis / CBC) About 65 employees, including those who work as appointment secretaries, medical aides and in medical records, walked off the job April, 9. The union has said key issues that need to be resolved through a new contract include precarious work contracts and low wages.

A mediator with the Labour Relations Board reached out to the union a few weeks ago about guided talks and to see if the two sides would be willing to meet, said Savela, adding that the union agreed.

Unifor is alleging that clinic management refused the offer and declined future negotiations. Calls to management by CBC News on Wednesday requesting comments have not yet been returned.

"I guess inevitably it means that there is no end in sight for this strike as long as we refuse to talk to each other," Savela said.

A spokesperson with the Ministry of Labour confirmed that a mediator "is in contact with the parties on a regular basis," but that no further bargaining dates are scheduled. The ministry added that the mediator will continue to explore ways to help resolve the labour dispute.

In late April, the workers overwhelmingly rejected, what the union called, a "final offer," from management.

Clinic administration has said the health centre remains open and continues to provide health care to its patients.

"There's no real avenue available to us to force the employer back to the table," Savela said.

"The only thing we can do is continue to strike and make sure we're having a meaningful strike."