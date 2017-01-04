An outfitter in the Red Lake area wants Ontario Parks to re-think how it allows land use permit holders to access their property in provincial parks.

Harlan Schwartz, owner of Red Lake Outfitters, has used a float plane to get to an off the grid property in Woodland Caribou Provincial Park for years, but now wants to go in by snowmachine in the winter.

A network of existing trails would be used for access — but Schwartz said Ontario Parks told him that's not allowed, because motorized vehicles are not permitted.

He said he's now hoping regional parks officials will allow him access. He's asking them to re-evaluate how he can access the cabin.

"[The park officials] saw no reason why this proposal should not go through, because there is historical use of those trails being used, because the legislation states that I am allowed access to my land use permit."

Schwartz said he's frustrated that he can only use aircraft to access the area. He said it's a safety concern.

"To not have a route out, if something happened to that client, puts their lives in danger. You know, Ontario Parks is always looking at mitigating risk. They sure do it in the summertime. In the summer, if you have a rain squall or a storm it usually passes, in the winter, you could be a couple days."

Schwartz said he brings in more park visitors than any other outfitter, and also sells more park passes than the park office itself in Red Lake.

"Like I don't want to have bad relations with the park. But, I have rights, and I have to stand up for business, I have to stand up for myself and for Ontario."

Ontario Parks controls how land use permit holders can access privately owned property within the park. Woodland Caribou is classified as a wilderness park, where motorized vehicles are strictly controlled.

"The terms and conditions of one LUP (Land Use Permit) may not allow any mechanized travel, while another may allow only mechanized travel via aircraft, and another may allow travel via aircraft and snowmobile," said Greg Wilson, the manager of park operations for the Northwest Region with Ontario Parks.

Wilson told CBC News that permit holders must comply with conditions established by superintendent of the park.

How a land use permit holder can access their area depends on a number of factors, including how if could effect solitude in the park, as well as the natural environment, maintenance of ecological integrity, and economic impacts.

Access is generally not allowed in wilderness parks by any type of motorized vehicle, but exceptions are made depending on the needs of specific outfitters.

Schwartz said he plans to use a snowmobile to access his land, even if he never gets formal approval from Ontario Parks.

He said he will fight any charges in court.