Ontario anglers who are hoping to go ice fishing in the new year need to check the date on their outdoors card.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says about 540,000 Ontario resident fishing and hunting cards will expire December 31, 2016.

That number does not include non-resident cards.

People can renew online, in person at participating Service Ontario centres, or by phone at 1-800-288-1155, the ministry said.

The fee for renewing or replacing an outdoors card is $9.68, plus a service fee.

In addition, anyone that fishes or hunts will also need to buy the separate licenses that allows the pursuit of those individual activities as well.