The harmful effects of what ends up in our lakes, rivers and streams is evident in many ongoing environmental disasters in northwestern Ontario alone.

From mercury poisoning in Grassy Narrows, to the millions it will cost to clean up Thunder Bay's north harbour, decades of dumping has left its mark.

Those kind of effects, including what aquatic pollution does to underwater fish stocks and their habitats, are highlighted in a documentary, What Lies Below playing Friday as part of Thunder Bay's Environmental Film Festival at Lakehead University.

"We use the water as a repository for our waste," Lawrence Gunther, the man behind the film told CBC Thunder Bay's outdoor columnist Gord Ellis.

"For millennia, it hasn't been an issue because our waste has been organic ... but more recently, that's not the case anymore."

Lawrence Gunther's film aims to highlight the effects pollution is having on aquatic ecosystems.

Gunther, an who is an avid angler and lover of the outdoors, is also blind — and said he wants to use that to highlight the point he's making with his documentary.

"I'm trying to convince and teach people and show people that just because you can't see it, doesn't mean it's not happening," he said.

"You've got to suspend your need to see it with your own eyes to believe it."

The film is being screened April 21 at 7:00 p.m.at the Bora Laskin Theatre at Lakehead University.