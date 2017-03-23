A pair of brothers from Thunder Bay, Ont. say the Toronto Sportsmen's Show last weekend was the experience of a lifetime.

Lance and Landin McFarlane took part in the five-day trade show to promote the throat lozenge for hunters they developed called Grunts.

"We didn't know what to expect as this is our first trade show that we have really been to," Lance McFarlane told CBC Thunder Bay's outdoor columnist, Gord Ellis.

"It's a lot to take in for sure," he continued. "There are so many people down here and so many hunters and outdoorsmen."

Grunts is a throat lozenge the brothers say is aimed at hunters, and made up of natural ingredients found in the bush, like balsam fir.

The idea came to them while they were out bow hunting for moose and a cold ruined Landin's cow call, scaring off the bull they were tracking.

The brothers have already started selling their product around the Thunder Bay area and want to market it on a national scale. The sportsmen's show wasn't part of that original plan, Lance McFarlane said, but added they were thrilled for the chance to show off Grunts to so many people.

Getting a chance to network was also a big part of the week — something that Lance said was "phenomenal."

"Everybody works together as a team down here in this outdoor industry," he added.

