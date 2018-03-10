As the snow from winter slowly starts to melt away and the temperature warms up closer to spring, snakes in northwestern Ontario will soon come out of hibernation in search of food and water.

And while snakes are usually not everyone's favourite animal or pet of choice, snake lover and conservationist Matt Ellerbeck is urging residents to change their minds about the slithering creatures and show them some appreciation and care.

"My mom and my grandmother were actually really petrified of snakes and would even walk a mile to get away from even a small garter snake," Ellerbeck explained to CBC's outdoor columnist, Gord Ellis.

"But I just love them ... and I use to just go and catch them and even then at the campground, I would insist that people come over and look at them and pet them and appreciate them."

Ellerbeck's love of snakes eventually led him to work with conservationists to provide some outreach work to educate the public and promote coexistence.

"My big objective is to hopefully alleviate some of those negative attitudes toward these animals and I hope that will then lower the number of snakes that are directly killed by fearful individuals," Ellerbeck said.

Snakes at risk

There are four species of snakes in northwestern Ontario, according to Ellerbeck, ranging from the small garter snake to the larger northern water snakes.

"They can get around four feet long, they are a very heavy-bodied snake ... and a lot of people think they are dangerous, but they are not," he said. "They are not venomous [and] they will not attack swimmers."

He said several species in Ontario are listed as species at risk, with habitat loss and road mortality increasing the chances of their extinction.

Ellerbeck says many people have an unwarranted fear of snakes as many of them are not dangerous and will not attack people if they are left alone. He says everyone can help with the recovery of snakes by simply making informed decisions. (Matt Ellerbeck / Save All Snakes)

"Unfortunately a lot of snakes get killed on the road because the road surface is warm, the snakes will slither over that to travel in between habitats ... but they often linger because of the heat and then you have people drive down the road and because many people hate snakes they will intentionally run them over and kill them." Ellerback said.

Coupled with the fact that snakes are long lived species who take many years to reach the age where they can reproduce, Ellerbeck said snakes in Ontario are quickly heading toward a population collapse.

"A lot of people, I think, when they hear endangered species they think of exotic animals in far away lands but no, this is happening right here in Ontario," Ellerbeck explained.

He said snakes can adapt well and live in coexistence with humans, but with fearful people killing snakes whenever they spot one in their garden or backyard, Ellerbeck feels its time we show some love and respect for snakes before it's too late.

"Snakes have been around for a hundred million years and I think any animal that has survived that long certainly should deserve our respect and certainly has the right to at least be left alone and not be intentionally killed just because of our ignorance," Ellerbeck said.

Snakes can save your life

A population decline in snakes would mean more rodents and pests in our community, neighbourhood, garden and crops, according to Ellerbeck.

"Snakes are incredibly important to us ... and unlike birds of prey, snakes can fit perfectly down a rodent hole and really control that population," Ellerbeck said.

That's not all, while many people fear getting bit by a venomous snake, Ellerbeck said venom could one day help save your life or improve your life condition.

The milk snake is one of the snake species in northwestern Ontario. Ellerbeck says snakes like to linger on the warm surface of the road and are killed accidentally by drivers. (Matt Ellerbeck / Save All Snakes)

"Venom from snakes is being utilized by the medical industry to create treatments for everything from heart and stroke disease, blood clots, Parkinson [and] cancer," Ellerbeck said.

The snake advocate and conservationist holds presentations about snakes to children and has also launched a new online project called Save All Snakes to help educate people, create awareness and work on saving the many snake species that are at risk of extinction.