Angler James Mathias is doing a different kind of cross-Canada trek.

Summer time is road trip season in northwestern Ontario but Mathias isn't walking or cycling through. Instead, he's going from coast to coast to coast, spotlighting some of the country's best fishing spots and the people who fish them.

The tour is being sponsored and promoted by Canadian Fishing Network and will be a long haul, Mathias told Superior Morning outdoor columnist Gord Ellis — who is one of the anglers Mathias came to meet.

"It kind of exploded and it has morphed into a coast to coast crusade," he said. "I've already done about 10 episodes and I haven't even started the journey yet."

Mathias's actual cross-country journey starts in August in the Vancouver area, he said, then heading up to Yukon, back through Ontario and to the east coast.

For most of the summer, Mathias said he will be guiding at a lodge north of Fort Frances.

