Hunting lobby groups in Ontario say losing three months off the rabbit hunting season in the northern part of the province will affect more than just the people who hunt the small game.

In addition, they've also raised concerns about the province's decision to ban outright, the hunting of snapping turtles.

"Things like this effect small businesses in northern Ontario," John Kaplanis, the head of the Northwestern Ontario Sportsmen's Alliance, told CBC Thunder Bay outdoor columnist Gord Ellis of the shortened rabbit season.

Snapping turtles can no longer be hunted in Ontario. (photo credit: tortoisetrust.org )

"These opportunities amount to people going out to buy gas ... [and] ammunition. These are the things that are going to be affected by this change."

According to a statement from the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, rabbit and hare hunting in northern Ontario wrapped up April 1 — a good two-and-a-half months earlier than the previous date of June 15.

The OFAH also charged that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry gave less than one day's notice to hunters of cottontail rabbit, snowshoe and European hares of the new end date.

The group also took issue with the cancellation of the hunting of snapping turtles across Ontario, saying there was no mention of an outright ban when changes to the turtle regulations were proposed earlier this year.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has not yet made anyone available to comment on the changes.

