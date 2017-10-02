Charges are pending against a property owner in a rural part of Thunder Bay, Ont., after animal welfare agents seized 18 dogs who were discovered living in "deplorable conditions," the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says.

An Ontario SPCA officer with the Thunder Bay and District Human Society executed a warrant at the property late last week, according to a written release from the agency. A veterinarian and Thunder Bay police officers were also present.

"Animals were identified to be in distress," on the property, Lynn Michaud, a senior inspector for the Ontario SPCA's northern region, told CBC News on Monday. She said the animals included a number of species, among them dogs and farm animals, but couldn't provide more detail due to the ongoing investigation.

Dogs removed from property

Two female dogs, 15 puppies from their respective litters, and a third adult dog suffering from untreated injuries were found to be in immediate distress, and were removed from the property at the recommendation of the veterinarian.

One puppy was found dead on-site, and two later died due to their compromised health, according to the SPCA.

The adult dog suffering from untreated wounds had to be euthanized due to the severity of her injuries, at the recommendation of a veterinarian, animal welfare officials said.

Orders issued

A 67-year-old man, who the media release stated was the property's owner, was served with Ontario SPCA orders that direct him to alleviate the distress of the remaining animals on the property.

"The process is to allow the owner to alleviate that distress," Michaud said. "That can be in regards to veterinary care, it could be environment, shelter, food and water, it can be a number of issues."

"They're given a time frame to meet those distress issues."

Neither the man's name nor the specific location of the property has been released.

Michaud said the investigation is ongoing and that she expected a decision on what charges will be laid in the coming days.