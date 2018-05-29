Ontario SPCA helps dogs in northern communities find forever homes across province

As part of Ontario SPCA's Year of the Northern Dog project, approximately 30 dogs from two remote fly-in communities will be travelling to southern Ontario to find their forever homes.

Ontario SPCA declared 2018 as the Year of the Northern Dog to bring awareness, attention and action to the overpopulation of dogs in northern communities.

On Monday, officials from OSPCA said in a written statement that a North Star Air plane, loaded with dogs, departed from a remote community, located approximately 350 kilometres north of Thunder Bay. It touched down in another northern fly-in community to pick up more dogs, before landing in Kapuskasing.

From Kapuskasing, the dogs will be loaded onto the Northern Legacy Farm's Bark Bus and taken to the Ontario SPCA in Sudbury where the dogs will be assessed before continuing on to Ontario SPCA Animal Centres across the province.

"In remote northern communities, resources and access to animal welfare services, such as veterinarians and spay/neuter services, are often limited," said Ontario SPCA's director of partnerships and community outreach, Judi Cannon. "This transfer is one of many initiatives with our animal welfare partners in the north to create healthy communities for dogs and people."

Once the dogs receive their health checks, they will be placed up for adoption through various OSPCA locations across the province.