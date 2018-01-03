The New Year is a time to reflect on our past journeys and celebrate the success we've accomplished thus far. For Olympic cyclist Curt Harnett, 2018 will always be a memorable year for him as he proudly and humbly receives the Order of Canada.

"It's humbling but ... I'm quite proud of this. I'm quite proud that I tried to represent my country ... and only tried to do my best to do this nation proud, and wear that maple leaf with pride," Harnett told CBC Thunder Bay's Lisa Laco during an interview on Superior Morning.

"I've had the opportunity to represent this country ... [and] where I went, the maple leaf meant something and it means something to the people that are not Canadian ... and the world admires this wonderful nation."

Harnett said receiving the Order of Canada is an honour "to the people who came before [him] that ... made Canada the country that it is."

He said while it's been a wonderful journey, he will never forget his roots in Thunder Bay, Ont. and the memories of riding his bike to places such as Kakabeka Falls.

"Those days live strong and true to me and actually made me who I was as an athlete but [also] who I am today," Harnett said.

Harnett says he will never forget the overwhelming feeling of support he felt when he first stepped on the Olympic podium and represented Canada. (Curt Harnett / Facebook)

Harnett was appointed to the Order of Canada for his achievements as a cyclist and for his role as a leader and advocate for Canadian athletes.

In recent years, he served as Canada's chef de mission at both the 2015 Pan Am Games and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

But the three time Olympic medalist is not done all his work just yet.

Last year Harnett was involved with RBC Training Ground, "an amazing program that went across Canada ... to look for the next great Olympian."

Harnett said the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea will be another great opportunity for athletes to represent Canada well and for our country to stand behind our athletes and show them support.