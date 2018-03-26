Sioux Lookout OPP arrest man in reported break and enter

Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout, Ont., say they've arrested a man in connection with a reported break and enter.

Officers were called to a local business on March 21 where they found cash registers damaged and money taken, the OPP said in a written release issued Monday.

Video surveillance reportedly showed a male entering the building, forcing open the registers, taking money then leaving.

A 36-year-old man from Sioux Lookout was subsequently arrested and charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000 and mischief.

He's scheduled to appear in court in April.