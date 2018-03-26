Skip to Main Content
Sioux Lookout OPP arrest man in reported break and enter

Money taken from local business' cash registers, police say

Sioux Lookout OPP say they've arrested and charged a 36-year-old man in connection with a reported break and enter on March 21. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout, Ont., say they've arrested a man in connection with a reported break and enter.

Officers were called to a local business on March 21 where they found cash registers damaged and money taken, the OPP said in a written release issued Monday.

Video surveillance reportedly showed a male entering the building, forcing open the registers, taking money then leaving.

A 36-year-old man from Sioux Lookout was subsequently arrested and charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000 and mischief.

He's scheduled to appear in court in April.

