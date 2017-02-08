Ontario Provincial Police continue to search for Grant Tiboni, missing since September 2016, in the area outside Thunder Bay .

The 33-year-old Tiboni, from Jacques Township, was last seen in the area of Silver Harbour Road on September 8.

Police describe Tiboni as 5' 11", with a slim build, brown eyes, short brown hair, a goatee, and heavily tattooed arms.

In November, police searched an area near Lakeshore Drive with a helicopter but did not find any sign of the man, or his silver, 1997 four door Acura RL.

Investigators are once again asking the public for help in the search for Tiboni and his vehicle.