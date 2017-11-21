Ontario Provincial Police say a co-ordinated search is underway for a 64-year-old man reported missing earlier this week in northwestern Ontario.

The man, from the Ear Falls, Ont. area, was reported missing on Nov. 20 after heading out to ice fish the day prior, the OPP said in a written release issued Tuesday.

Friends of the man who began searching for him found a hole in the ice on Pakwash Lake, along with a snow machine helmet and jacket. Pakwash Lake is located near Highway 105 between Ear Falls and Red Lake.

The OPP's northwestern Ontario emergency response team and helicopter services are reportedly part of the search, along with Lake of the Woods Search and Rescue.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.