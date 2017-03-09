In three separate incidents, vehicles went through the ice in the northwestern Ontario community of Red Lake this week and that's prompting warnings from provincial police.

According to police, two vehicles went through the ice on Red Lake Wednesday and a snow machine broke through Tuesday.

None of the vehicles broke through completely and no one was hurt, police said.

However, the OPP is urging the public not to drive a motor vehicle on the ice road at St. Paul's Bay or on the ice road between Red Lake and Rahill Beach.

In general, police urged caution whenever anyone ventures onto the ice on Red Lake.

Police are also reminding people to check ice conditions before attempting to access ice on any waterway, especially during the spring thaw.