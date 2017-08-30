Ontario Provincial Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of man in Pikangikum First Nation on Aug. 19.

Police say they arrested 32-year-old Kurri Turtle, also of Pikangikum First Nation, on Aug. 25 in connection with the death of 34-year-old Bronson Lee Strang.

Turtle was charged with assault.

Strang was found unconscious in the school area of on Airport Road in Pikangikum First Nation on the evening of Aug. 19.

He was later transported for treatment and pronounced dead less than 45 minutes later.

The investigation is still ongoing.