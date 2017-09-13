A Sioux Lookout OPP officer has been charged with assault with a weapon. (Samantha Samson/CBC News)

A Sioux Lookout OPP officer has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon over an incident that occurred while he was off duty.

The unnamed officer, a provincial constable assigned to the Sioux Lookout detachment, was charged on Sept. 8 after an investigation by the OPP's professional standards bureau and the North West Region Crime Unit.

He has been suspended with pay.

A 37-year woman was also charged with assault and and assault with a weapon, the OPP said in a media release.

Both are due in Sioux Lookout court on October 3.

OPP are not releasing their names in order to protect the identity of the victims.