Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) released its decision Thursday into the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old Nipigon man by a Ontario Provincial Police officer in Nov. 2016, stating that no charges will be laid as there are no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence.

According to the SIU report, around 6:59 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2016 police were called to a Nipigon residence by a woman who wanted a man removed from her home as he had been drinking and was being verbally aggressive with the neighbours.

Two OPP officers attended the residence and met with the woman on the street.

When they arrived on the front lawn of the Nipigon home, officers said the 45-year-old man came out of the house holding a kitchen knife in his right hand down by his side.

OPP tasered man first

Police said the man was approximately three metres away when one of the officers decided to taser the man when he refused to drop the weapon.

Once the man was tasered, officers said he "winced in pain and stepped back into the house" before stepping out again moments later, holding the knife pointed forward and parallel to the ground.

Despite multiple warnings OPP said the man refused to drop the knife, continuing to charge at one of the officers.

Man shot after refusing to drop weapon

As the gap between the man and the OPP officer closed, the officer fired one shot with his pistol "from a distance of about one-and-a-half meters," shooting the complainant in the abdomen.

At around 7:17 p.m. officers called the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and CPR was administered until help arrived.

EMS officials recorded that the complainant had no heart beat or heart activity during his transport to the hospital and was pronounced dead soon after.

SIU states 'no reasonable grounds' for charges

The SIU report stated the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the abdomen and that toxicology examinations showed the Nipigon man had 152 milligrams of alcohol in his bloodstream.

SIU officials determined, with the evidence provided, there were no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against the OPP officer and therefore will now close the case.

The SIU is an arms length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.