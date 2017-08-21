Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., are searching for a 27-year-old man who was reported missing on the Winnipeg River over the weekend.

The man, who is from Kenora, and two women were on the water in a canoe when it capsized in an area where there was a current, police stated in a written release issued Monday. The two women made it to shore and called for help Sunday around 9:30 p.m., police said.

Police and civilian boats searched for the man but he was not found.

Kenora OPP resources, including the marine and trails unit, were dispatched to look for him, police said, and the underwater search and recovery team is en route to help with the investigation.