Ontario Provincial Police say they're looking for a missing 15 year-old boy in Kenora, Ont. who hasn't been seen since Wednesday.

In a written release issued Friday morning, police said Migisii Redsky was last seen Wednesday morning as he was going to school.

Police said the boy was reported missing Thursday, around 5:00 p.m.

Redsky is described as an Indigenous male, five foot eight inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with a slim build. He was last observed wearing a black jacket, jeans and black Timberland shoes, according to the OPP.

Anyone who has seen him, or who has information, is being asked to contact the Kenora OPP at (807) 548-5534 or 1-888-310-1122.