Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of Delbert Sainnawap from Mishkeegogamang First Nation.

On February 23, 2017 the resident of the community sought medical treatment at Mishkeegogamang Health Centre for an injury he had sustained earlier in the week, police stated in a written release Friday.

The 34-year-old man was airlifted to Thunder Bay for medical treatment and died in hospital, police said.

As a result, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) was contacted and subsequently requested the assistance of the OPP.

A post mortem examination will take place in Thunder Bay on February 25, 2017.

Officers with NAPS and the OPP North West Region Crime Unit under the direction of Detective Inspector Mark Zulinski of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are investigating the circumstances surrounding Sainnawap's death.