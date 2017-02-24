Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora say four people were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a local restaurant Thursday.

According to a written release issued by police, the crash occurred shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Lakeview Drive. Emergency services including police, firefighters and paramedics were all called.

The momentum from the collision sent the vehicle inside the restaurant, police said, where the patrons were located.

Police described their injuries as minor.

The investigation is continuing.