Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a man on Saturday night in Pikangikum First Nation.

According to a media release, police said they were called at about 9:30 p.m. to the school area on Airport Road.

When officers arrived they found an unconscious man and he was transported to the nursing station for treatment.

But at 10:09 p.m. 34-year-old Bronson Lee Strang was pronounced dead.

The OPP Northwest Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services officers are investigating the circumstances of his death.

A post mortem will be held in Toronto, but a date has not yet been scheduled.

OPP ask anyone with information to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

