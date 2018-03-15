Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

According to a written statement by the OPP on Thursday, Thomas Robichaud, 44, is described as being five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with long brown hair and green eyes.

He has a tattoo on his left hand of an eagle, police said.

According to the OPP, Robichaud is currently bound by a long term supervision order related to several violent sexual-related offences including assault on children, forcible confinement, child luring and child pornography.

Robichaud is known to frequent the city of Toronto but could be anywhere in the province, according to Thursday's statement.

Anyone with information on Robichaud's whereabouts or have had contact with him is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.