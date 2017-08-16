A 52-year-old man from Burlington, Ont., is in hospital in his hometown after a diving accident on a Lake Superior shipwreck near Neys Provincial Park, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The man, along with four others, was doing a technical dive around noon on August 9 at the Judge Hart shipwreck, which is between the towns of Terrace Bay and Marathon — about 250 kilometres east of Thunder Bay.

"One of the divers noticed a set of fins that was coming up in the water," Const. Peter Bertin of the Marathon OPP detachment said in an interview. "It was one of their fellow divers, and they knew something was wrong."

The Judge Hart wrecked on Fitzsimmons Rocks in Lake Superior between the towns of Terrace Bay and Marathon, according to Save Ontario Shipwrecks. It's classified as a deep technical dive. (Google Earth)

The man was brought back into the boat and given CPR.

The group decided they need to get the man to shore, so the chartered boat made the 40-minute trip back, Bertin said. The divers were met by paramedics who provided further medical treatment, OPP said in a media release issued Wednesday.

The cause of the accident is unknown, Bertin said.

"We are investigating the incident both medically and mechanically," he said. "Both his equipment and his possible medical conditions, if there was any."

"We don't really know what was the deciding factor in this incident at all."

'They just decided to put a little excursion together'

Bertin said the injured man is a very experienced diver.

"He had thousands of dives under his belt," he said. "He actually worked for contractors, did underwater welding, that kind of thing."

After spending time in hospital in Marathon and Thunder Bay, the 52-year-old was transferred for medical care in Burlington, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The other four divers are all from Ohio, Bertin added.

"They had met through the diving industry ... they just decided to put a little excursion together."

The Judge Hart is about 60 metres below the surface of Lake Superior.