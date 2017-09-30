The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) will not be laying charges against a Sioux Lookout OPP officer over an incident in which a woman said her shoulder was injured when she was arrested in the northern Ontario community last year.

The arrest occurred at Sioux Lookout's Lamplighter Motel at about 2:40 a.m. on April 15, 2016. A guest at the hotel called OPP to complain about three young women also staying there who were intoxicated and causing a disturbance, a report released Friday by SIU director Tony Loparco states.

Two OPP officers from the Sioux Lookout detachment responded, and arrested the three women for being intoxicated in a public place. All three were taken to the detachment; Loparco's report notes they were each "extremely intoxicated."

Complained of sore shoulder

When the complainant was being booked, she complained to an officer that her left shoulder was sore, saying that she had injured it the previous day during a broomball game. No medical assistance was provided at the time, and the complainant spent the night in a cell at the detachment.

The next morning, she again brought up her shoulder as she was being released without charges.

An officer brought her to hospital, where she was diagnosed with a fractured left shoulder, and dislocation of the joint, the SIU report states. While there, she alleged that the injury resulted from her arrest.

Officer declines interview

Loparco's report notes that the complainant declined to provide a statement to investigators, other than to say her injury occurred during her arrest.

The subject officer also declined an interview, which the SIU notes is his legal right.

The SIU interviewed eight civilian witnesses, one police employee, and six witness officers during the course of its investigation. None are named in the report.

And, the SIU report states, the "evidence in this particular matter is less than clear with two diametrically opposed versions proffered to SIU investigators."

'No issue' during arrest

According to the report, the subject officer arrived at the hotel first. One witness officer was also dispatched, and arrived separately. By the time he arrived, the subject officer had all three of the young women in the parking lot, and described the complainant as "argumentative but cooperative," but notes there was "no issue" when she was escorted to the police cruiser and placed her in the back seat.

She had been handcuffed with her hands behind her back, and the witness officer said there was no altercation between either him or the subject officer and the complainant. However, he did not observe the subject officer enter the hotel room.

Loparco writes that he was concerned that nobody offered the complainant any medical assistance, despite her advising various people at the OPP station about her shoulder.

He also finds it "troubling" that another officer — this officer was not one of the two who responded to the call — didn't immediately notify the SIU when informed that the complainant's shoulder was broken and that she said police were responsible. Instead, he went to the hospital and spoke privately with the complainant.

Neither officer entered room

Regardless, Loparco writes he is "unable to find any reasonable grounds to believe that the injury to the complainant was caused by her interaction with police."

The "evidence is clear," Loparco writes, that neither officer entered the hotel room, nor did they use physical force during the arrests.

Further, while an SIU investigator did speak to the complainant via phone on April 15, 2016, the agency was never able to arrange a follow-up interview. The complainant never returned phone calls, refused to meet in person at the hospital, and did not respond to a letter sent by mail. The SIU was not able to obtain a release of the complainant's medical information, either, the report states.

"While the complainant's injury and other evidence may have been compelling in other circumstances, when directly contradicted by two independent witnesses, both of whom were sober, I find that I am unable to determine with any degree of certainty exactly how the complainant sustained her injury," Loparco writes. "Alternatively, even if I could conclude that the injury was caused by an officer, there is no way for me to determine who that officer might be who caused that injury."

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.