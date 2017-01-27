An Ontario Provincial Police officer assigned to the detachment in Kenora, Ont. faces more charges after an investigation by the provincial police service.

Steve Tetreault, a 28-year member of the force, was charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats and breach of recognisance, according to a written release issued Wednesday by the OPP's northwest region headquarters.

According to the OPP, the charges were laid after a reported incident in Kenora on Jan. 18. Sgt. Shelley Garr, a spokesperson with the regional headquarters, said the altercation also involved another man, who suffered "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries."

Tetreault was not on duty at the time of the alleged incident police said.

Charges were laid on Tuesday, according to the OPP's release. Tetreault was released on conditions at a bail hearing Wednesday; he is scheduled to be back in court in February.

The breach of recognisance charge relates to a peace bond with conditions Tetreault entered into in court in 2016 after provincial police charged him with assault in June, 2015, Garr said. That assault charge was withdrawn when Tetreault agreed to the peace bond, according to the OPP and the Kenora court office.

Garr confirmed that Tetreault is currently suspended without pay from the OPP as a result of a June, 2016 conviction for fraud over $5,000, for which he was sentenced to six months in custody.

Tetreault was suspended from the force with pay from July 2, 2015 — when he was brought up on charges under the Police Services Act — until his fraud conviction, Garr said, adding that those police act matters are still "unresolved."