Ontario Provincial Police say they charged a 28-year-old Kenora, Ont., man with impaired driving after they reportedly stopped him speeding in a damaged boat on Lake of the Woods.

According to a written release issued Monday, police said they were called about a boat travelling very quickly in the Keewatin Bay area on Lake of the Woods on Oct. 13, around 5:30 p.m.

Officers in an OPP boat met and stopped the driver near the Keewatin Bridge. Police said the man's boat appeared to be damaged and eventually sunk while officers were at the scene.

The driver of the boat had allegedly consumed alcohol, police said; he was arrested and charged with operating a vessel while impaired and operating a vessel with more than 80 mg of alcohol in his blood.

The man was not hurt, police said. He's due in court in December.