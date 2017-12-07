Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) has asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for help investigating the deaths of two people in Cat Lake First Nation.

The OPP stated in a written release Thursday that the request for assistance came on December 6, 2017.

A post mortem examination will take place in Kenora, Ont., but the time and date have yet to be determined by Forensic Pathology Services.

OPP said there is no threat to the public, or any public safety concerns as a result of this investigation.

Detective Inspector Darryl Sigouin of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is leading the investigation, along with officers from NAPS, the OPP North West Region crime unit, the provincial liaison team and the forensic identification unit.

They are assisting the Office of the Regional Corner in investigating the circumstances surrounding these deaths, OPP said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, NAPS at 1-807-737-4045, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.tbdcs.ca.