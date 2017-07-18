A 31-year-old man from Ajax, Ont., is facing a number of charges after Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay allege he stole the vehicle of another driver who tried to help him after a collision.

According to a written release from police, the man was driving along Highway 11-17 near its intersection with Highway 588 on Monday afternoon when the vehicle crossed over the centre, ending up on gravel shoulder, hitting a number of roadside posts then coming to a stop.

Another person driving a truck stopped to help, police said, when the 31-year-old allegedly jumped into the other driver's vehicle and took off towards Thunder Bay.

Provincial police officers reportedly tried to stop the man, but he continued to flee, police said, until he drove to the headquarters of city police in Thunder Bay, where he was arrested.

The 31-year-old now faces a number of charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

He remains in custody, police said.