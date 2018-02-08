OPP say the province is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of Richard Anthony Roach.

Provincial police in Kenora are asking for the public's help to find the person or people responsible for the death of a man three years ago.

Sixty-year-old mechanic Richard Anthony Roach was found dead on Apache Road in Sioux Narrows on Feb. 7, 2015, according to Kenora OPP Staff Sergeant Jeff Duggan.

His injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma caused by a motor vehicle collision.

Member's of Roach's family joined OPP for a news conference in Sioux Narrows yesterday.

They're looking for answers too, Duggan said.

"You know the healing process can only go so far, and they're at that stage, and to heal more, they'd like answers as to what happened to their brother," he said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact their local police, OPP or Crime Stoppers.

The province is offering a 50 thousand dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Roach's death, Duggan said.