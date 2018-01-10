Ontario Provincial Police officers in northwestern Ontario say the results of this year's Festive RIDE campaign is concerning as it shows that people are still choosing to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

The annual campaign officially wrapped up on January 2, 2018 with a total of 1285 ride checks, according to Richard Cunningham, an acting sergeant for OPP northwest.

"Of that, unfortunately we came across 49 people that were impaired and charged with impaired operation," Sergeant Cunningham said.

That's only one more impaired driver that officers caught and charged compared to last year.

"It appears that people still are not staying home and exercising proper judgment when heading out on the roads," Sergeant Cunningham said.

He said six drivers were given road side suspensions as their blood alcohol content was within the legal limit.

" (For) the OPP as a whole and as an officer, it's concerning," Sergeant Cunningham explained, "people driving around drinking on the road is a safety concern to everybody; your family, my family, everyone."

He said while the annual Festive RIDE campaign focuses on reducing the number of impaired drivers during the holiday season, keeping the roads safe all year round is a priority.

"We would hope and wish that people would get the message and stop drinking and driving and remind people that we are focused on keeping the road safe over the holidays as well as the entire year," Cunningham said.

He said in 2017 about 44 people lost their lives in Ontario due to alcohol related collisions.