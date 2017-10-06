Provincial police (OPP) will be on the lookout for impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers, as well as those not wearing seatbelts, during the Thanksgiving weekend in northwestern Ontario.

"These four main behaviours continue to cost the significant loss of life on our roads every year," OPP said in a media release.

"Drivers and passengers must be mindful of the important role they play in changing unsafe driving behaviours."

The OPP said long weekends are traditionally the deadliest on provincial highways, as well as the waterways and trails the force patrols.

The OPP asks motorists to call 911 if they suspect someone is impaired by alcohol, drug, or fatigue.

Operation Impact runs from October 6 to 9, and is a national initiative, involving police forces across Canada.