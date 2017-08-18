This Sunday afternoon, cars are taking a back seat on Algoma Street.

From noon to 3 pm, EcoSuperior will host its fourth Open Streets event on Algoma Street, closing a five-kilometre stretch to vehicular traffic, but opening it up to everything else.

"We close the city streets to vehicles, we open them up to the public, and they now become paved parks," said Ashley Priem, program coordinator with EcoSuperior. "They're more accessible for people in the neighbourhood. They have a chance to be physically active, meet their neighbours, discover new restaurants and stores, and shop locally."

Sunday's Open Streets will run along Algoma Street from John Street north to Boulevard Lake, Priem said.

Other activities planned

A number of activities are planned for the route, including hula hooping, dancing, and a picnic is planned by the Coalition of Waverley Park.

Priem said vehicles will be able to cross Algoma Street at certain, police-directed intersections — Bay Street, Pearl Street, Red River Road and River Street.

Anyone who lives on Algoma Street who will need to use their car is encouraged to park it on a side street before 11:30 am.

More Open Streets coming

Priem said Sunday's event is one of three taking place over the coming months.

Another Open Streets will run on Simpson Street and Victoria Avenue on Sept. 16.

A third will take place on Court Street on Oct. 1.