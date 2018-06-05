Ontario riding profile: Thunder Bay-Superior North

Since 1995, the Thunder Bay–Superior North riding, one of two ridings in the northwestern Ontario city, has been represented by Michael Gravelle.

The riding has been held by either the Liberals or NDP, since 1967. Jim Foulds was the NDP MPP for 14 years, from 1971 until 1987.

Michael Gravelle, the Liberal candidate as well as the incumbent, has won the riding handily in every election since 1999, capturing 45 per cent or more of the vote.

The riding itself has a population of about 70,000, and encompasses the north side of Thunder Bay, as well as a number of smaller towns along the north shore of Lake Superior, and the Municipality of Greenstone.

Candidates in the 2018 provincial election include:

Michael Gravelle, Liberal, incumbent MPP

Lise Vaugeois, NDP

Derek Parks, Ontario PC Party

Amanda Moddejonge, Green Party of Ontario

Louise Ewen, Trillium Party

Andy Wolff, Northern Ontario Party

Tony Gallo, Libertarian Party

Thunder Bay–Superior North was created from the former Port Arthur and Lake Nipigon ridings.

The provincial election will be held June 7.