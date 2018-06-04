Ontario riding profile: Thunder Bay-Atikokan

Thunder Bay–Atikokan, one of the provincial ridings in Thunder bay, Ont., has been held by the Liberals since its creation in 1999.

The riding, currently held by Liberal candidate Bill Mauro, could have gone to the NDP in a number of recent provincial elections, including 2011 where the split between the Liberals and NDP was less than 500 votes.

That margin was even closer in the 2007 election, with exactly 50 votes between the Liberals and NDP.

About 75,000 people live in the riding, which includes the south side of the City of Thunder Bay, the Town of Atikokan, as well as the rural municipalities of Oliver-Paipoonge, Neebing, Conmee and O'Connor.

The riding itself has an odd shape, dipping south to the Canada–U.S. Boundary, to the District of Rainy River line (skirting around Atikokan) and running north to the 6th Base Line.

Candidates in the riding for the 2018 provincial election include:

Bill Mauro, Liberal, incumbent MPP

Judith Monteith-Farrel, NDP

Brandon Postuma, Ontario PC Party

John Northey, Green Party of Ontario

David Bruno, Northern Ontario Party

Dorothy Snell, Libertarian Party

The Thunder Bay–Atikokan riding was created from the Port Arthur, Fort William, Lake Nipigon and Rainy River ridings.

The provincial election will be held June 7.