Ontario Votes 2018: Sol Mamakwa wins new Kiiwetinoong riding

Voters in the Kiiwetinoong riding had to wait until midnight Central Time before finding out who their new MPP would be.

Results were delayed due to delays in opening a polling station in Grassy Narrows First Nation.

But once the time struck, the results came in quickly, putting the NDP's Sol Mamakwa quickly in the lead.

Mamakwa was up against the PC Party's Clifford Bull, Liberal candidate Doug Lawrance and the Green's Christine Penner-Polle.

In the end, Mamakwa took the riding with 3,238 votes. That's just over 50 per cent of the votes in the new northern riding.

"You know, it's something that I look forward to," Mamawka told CBC News. "I hope to represent the north, and this is a great opportunity to be working for the north."

Bull's 1,744 votes earned him second place in the riding on Thursday.

Lawrance was third, with 983 votes, and he was followed by Penner-Polle, with 406 votes.

Kenneth Jones of the Northern Ontario Party placed fifth, with 91 votes.

Elections Ontario said about 48 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots in Kiiwetinoong on Thursday.