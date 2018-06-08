Ontario Votes 2018: Liberal party's Gravelle retains Thunder Bay-Superior North seat

Liberal MPP Michael Gravelle is going back to Queen's Park for his seventh term.

Gravelle was elected in the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding in Thursday's Ontario election, earning 11,973 votes according to the unofficial results posted by Elections Ontario.

"I feel just thrilled," Gravelle told CBC News on Thursday night. "This was a very, very tough election for all of us. It certainly was the toughest one I've been a part of, and I'm just excited to be given an opportunity to go back to Queen's Park to represent the constituents of Thunder Bay-Superior North."

Gravelle said his previous experience as an opposition MPP will be a benefit in the upcoming term.

"I believe I've got the passion and the energy to be able to do a good job at making sure that our issues are heard," he said. "I'm absolutely determined to be that strong voice."

Second place in the riding's race went to the NDP's Lise Vaugeois, with 11,154 votes, about 800 votes behind Gravelle.

"Today is not the end, it's just the beginning," Vaugeois said in a speech to supporters on Thursday night. "The Ontario NDP is now the biggest organization of progressive forces, of hopeful people, in this great province."

PC candidate Derek Parks placed third, with 5,395 votes. He was followed by Amanda Moddejonge of the Green Party, who earned 838 votes.

The Northern Ontario Party's Andy Wolff finished fifth, with 377 votes, while Louise Ewen of the Trillium Party placed sixth with 151.

Libertarian candidate Tony Gallo placed seventh, with 148 votes.

Elections Ontario said voter turnout for the riding was 54.98 per cent.