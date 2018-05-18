Ontario SPCA ships pet food to remote northern communities

Pet owners in remote communities in northern Ontario can look forward to a shipment of over 28,000 lbs of pet food, thanks to a partnership between Ontario SPCA, CN Rail, North Star Air and Rolf C. Hagen.

Twenty-nine pallets of dog and cat food arrived at North Star Air's Pickle Lake base on May 4, according to a media release issued earlier this week.

It was shipped by CN Rail from the Greater Toronto Area to Winnipeg and then trucked to Pickle Lake — located approximately 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont.

"In remote northern communities, resources and access to animal welfare services are often limited and getting supplies to many of these communities comes with obstacles, as many are accessed by air only," said Judi Cannon, the director of partnership and community outreach with the Ontario SPCA.

Officials said the dog and cat food was donated by Rolf C. Hagen Inc. and is one of the largest in-kind donations in the history of the Ontario SPCA.

"Hagen has continually contributed to and supported many animal welfare organizations over the years; but always with a strong focus in Canada, where the company was founded and is still currently headquartered," said Katherine Bosina, the manager of dog and cat consumables at Rolf C. Hagen. "We are fortunate enough to be able to help offset some of the tremendous costs the Ontario SPCA incurs to protect and care for animals in need."

The donation is part of Ontario SPCA's Year of the Northern Dog initiative, which is a program aimed at bringing awareness, attention and action to northern dog overpopulation.

"Part of what we do at CN is support our neighbours and the communities where we operate," said Daniel Salvatore, the manager of public affairs Ontario for CN. "Railroaders have big hearts and are good at getting things done, this project was no exception."

The shipment is currently being distributed from Pickle Lake to various communities in the north.

"We are thrilled to be able to share this food with pet owners in the north," Cannon said.