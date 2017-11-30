DONATE

Online to the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA)

By phone, call 1-855-CBC-SOTS (1-855-768-7222)

In person food and monetary donations collected at:

RFDA - 570 South Syndicate Ave, Thunder Bay, ON.

CBC Thunder Bay live broadcast on Friday December 15 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Thunder Bay International Airport.

CBC Thunder Bay flying high with Sounds of the Season

CBC Thunder Bay is once again reaching for the sky with its annual Sounds of the Season fundraiser, collecting food through the Regional Food Distribution Association, to deliver to communities in the far north.

This year CBC Thunder Bay is going even bigger than last year. Morning host Lisa Laco will be on the main floor at the Thunder Bay International Airport for LIVE broadcasts throughout the day.

6:00 - 8:30 a.m. for Superior Morning

5:00 - 6:00 p.m. for Up North

We will be loading three planes with food, to be flown to six northern communities: Neskantaga, Sandy Lake, Sachigo Lake, Weagamow (North Caribou Lake), Marten Falls and Kasabonika.

The Thunder Bay International Airport is helping with the effort, while Wasaya Airways, North Star Air and Perimeter Aviation are generously supplying the planes.

But we still need your help to fill these planes up with food.

Wasaya Airways is helping to fly much needed food to northern communities. (Wasaya Airways)

Residents in northwestern Ontario are encouraged to drop by the airport throughout the day on Dec. 15 with cash or food donations.

Cash donations can also be made in the days leading up to the event. They can be dropped off at the Regional Food Distribution Association on Syndicate Ave. or the CBC Thunder Bay station at 213 E. Miles Street.

This plane, plus several more, will be filled with food and delivered to northern communities in Ontario. (NorthStar Air)

The broadcast of Superior Morning at the airport on Dec. 15, will feature live musical performances by Jean-Paul De Roover. CBC Thunder Bay staff will also be on scene giving away FREE holiday ornaments while supplies last.