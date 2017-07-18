Ontario is sending more help, including personnel and equipment, to help battle wildfires consuming the interior of British Columbia.

About 250 people have already been deployed from fire bases across Ontario to help crews that are fighting the forest fires that have resulted in evacuation orders for an estimated 40,000 people.

"There's plans to send close to 100 more personnel later this week," Jonathan Scott, a spokesperson with Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, told CBC News Tuesday morning. Those people will include front-line firefighters as well as other support staff.

Of the existing compliment in B.C., 140 people are from northwestern Ontario, he said.

100 more firefighters and other support staff are scheduled to leave Ontario for British Columbia later this week, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. (Michael Mcarthur/CBC)

In addition to the extra help, Scott said the ministry is also sending hose, 100 pumps and a pair of what he called "structural protection units," essentially large apparatuses containing sprinklers, hoses and other assorted firefighting equipment.

No aircraft have been committed, he said.

Ontario's resources are currently stationed in Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House areas, Scott added.

Deployments to B.C. started last week. A typical out-of-province stint lasts between 14 and 19 days.

Ontario's Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, Kathryn McGarry, has said, even with the deployments, the province has enough personnel remaining at home in case fire activity flares up.