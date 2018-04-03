Ontario Provincial Police locates missing Sioux Lookout, Ont. woman
Ontario Provincial Police are thanking the public after they have safety located the missing woman who last seen in Sioux Lookout on March 29.
Kaitlyn Hudson-Childforever, 21, was safety located on Sunday, April 1
