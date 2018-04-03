Skip to Main Content
Ontario Provincial Police locates missing Sioux Lookout, Ont. woman

Ontario Provincial Police say they have safely located the missing woman who was last seen in the Sioux Lookout, Ont. area.

Kaitlyn Hudson-Childforever, 21, was reported missing after she was last seen Thursday in Sioux Lookout, OPP said in a written release.

Kaitlyn Hudson-Childforever, 21, was reported missing after she was last seen Thursday in Sioux Lookout, OPP said in a written release.

Police said they have located her safely on Sunday, April 1.

