Ontario Provincial Police are urging snowmobilers to take extra caution when heading out for a ride this winter as the number of fatalities in the province this year are trending in a similar direction to last year.

According to police, the 2016-2017 season saw 27 riders die province-wide — the highest number since the 2003-2004 season — with eight of those deaths occurring as of Jan. 22, 2017. In 2017-2018, Staff Sgt. Carolle Dionne told CBC News seven riders lost their lives as of the same date in 2018.

"Two major causal factors in fatalities in snowmobile incidents [are] speed and alcohol-related incidents," she said. "Then last year, we had the biggest hike of [riders] going through the ice."

Police said last season was the worst on record province-wide for snowmobilers who died while travelling on frozen waterways, with at least one third of last season's fatalities involving riders going through the ice or entering open water.

Most of the 2017-2018 deaths so far, occurred in the central and southern parts of the province, Dionne added, continuing a trend from the previous year. Police said of the 26 separate calls they received in 2016-2017 involving a snowmobile-related fatality, 16 occurred in central and southern Ontario, while 10 were in the north.

Of those 10 calls, officers were dispatched to two incidents in the northwest. In one of those cases, two men died when their machine went through the ice on Lake Nipigon.

Safe snowmobile week

Provincial police and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) drew attention to the numbers on Monday as part of an annual initiative by both organizations called Safe Snowmobiling Week. They're urging sledders to leave all forms of risky and dangerous behaviour behind, especially when riding on frozen lakes and watercourses.

In a written release, OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair said many of the deaths last year involved riders taking "unnecessary risks."

"The spike in snowmobile fatalities and [an] all-time record high in ice-related deaths last season are unacceptable."

In terms of deaths during the current season, Dionne said "we're right on the tail of last year's numbers, which doesn't look good and it's not painting us a good picture in the way that we want it to go."

Officials with the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs encouraged riders to read the OFSC's Go Safe page to learn more about snowmobile safety.

"Snowmobiling occurs in an unpredictable and uncontrollable natural setting with inherent risks that demand constant rider preparedness, vigilance, caution, unimpaired reaction and smart decisions," Lisa Stackhouse, a spokesperson with the OFSC, was quoted as saying.