Province funds First Nations to train workers for power project

Ontario is investing $240,000 to train Indigenous people to build the East West Tie Transmission Project — a new power line connecting transformer stations near Thunder Bay and Wawa, Ont. that will help ensure there's enough power to support increased mining operations in northwestern Ontario.

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation David Zimmer, announced the funding late Monday afternoon on Fort William First Nation.

Fort William is one of six First Nations that are part of a joint venture called Supercom that is helping build the East West Tie line.

The funding will help Supercom train up to 244 people from its communities to work on it.

The training encompasses everything from chainsaw use to welding and construction, said Edmond Collins, the manager of economic development for Fort William First Nation and the president of Supercom.

Overcoming barriers to training

The funding is also helping pay for an employment officer in each community to help trainees overcome barriers to going to school, he said.

"If they are having issues at home, the employment counsellor will go to their home and say, 'What can we do to help you out?' If it's a single mother looking for a babysitter, we'll help them out trying to find a babysitter for them. If they're having issues with the Class G license, we'll try to help them get their Class G license as well. So it's more than just training for the job; it's more just training for life skills as well," Collins said.

The students, who started classes about two weeks ago, range in age from around 19 to 65, he added, and they come from all walks of life.

Trainee Damien Bouchard told CBC he thought the program sounded like a good opportunity with an amazing project.

"I went to school for media," Bouchard explained. "Filmmaking ... is what I love to do. But I recently moved back to northern Ontario about three years ago, so the market for what I do isn't that strong, so I'm looking forward to a new and challenging career."

Collins is extremely happy to have the support from the government to make the training happen, he said.

"It's a great project," he added. "We're making sure all jobs stay in Ontario, all jobs stay in northwestern Ontario."

