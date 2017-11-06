Talks have once again broken down between Ontario's public colleges and the union that represents more than 12,000 faculty.

The two sides resumed negotiations on Thursday but union and college officials confirmed Monday afternoon that those ended earlier in the day with no new deal.

In a written release issued Monday afternoon, the College Employer Council — the bargaining entity that represents the colleges — said it has requested that the Ontario Labour Relations Board schedule a vote by the union membership on its latest offer. The colleges said that vote could take anywhere from five to 10 days to organize.

The latest turn of events didn't sit well with Rebecca Ward, the president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union local that represents about 150 faculty at Confederation College in Thunder Bay and satellite campuses around northwestern Ontario.

"Our concern at this point is that the energy and effort we have put into bargaining has all been for naught," Ward told CBC News. "[The colleges] haven't moved and they are not addressing the issue of precarious work."

Job stability for partial-load faculty — faculty members that teach between six and 12 hours per week — has been high on the union's list of conditions it wants changed. Currently, contract staff are subject to single-semester terms. OPSEU has said it wants partial-load faculty contracts to span a full academic year.

Another outstanding issue is the ratio of full-time to part-time faculty members; the union wants the number of part-time staff to match the number of full-time staff.

In a written release, administration at Confederation College said the colleges presented a revised offer to the union which "addresses the priorities of the union." The statement alleged that talks broke down over the issue of "academic freedom," which the colleges said their proposal guaranteed.

"We've put a lot of time and energy into trying to bargain in good faith to develop a proposal that would meet the needs of both sides of this table," Ward said. "At this point, it feels like that was a process that didn't have integrity."

Officials at Confederation College said President Jim Madder would speak to the media Monday afternoon.