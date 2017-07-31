Members of the Kenora detachment of the OPP are currently investigating the death of a boater on Grassy Narrows Lake this past weekend.

On Saturday, July 29, Treaty Three Police Service notified the OPP of a missing man on Grassy Narrows Lake.

Police were advised that four people had overturned in a boat, and one man had not resurfaced.

On Sunday, July 30, the OPP Marine Unit and Search team recovered a body in Grassy Narrows Lake.

The deceased is identified as 40-year-old Devon Hill from Six Nations of the Grand River.

The investigation is continuing.