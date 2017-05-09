A teen is in custody following an assault near the Canada Games Complex Sunday – and police are searching for a second.

The Thunder Bay Police Service received several calls about an assault in the baseball diamond near Ray Boulevard and Duluth Street, police said in a news release.

The incident took place on May 7 at around 9:30 p.m.

The call was quickly upgraded to a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find three male victims that required medical attention, police said.

All three were transported by ambulance to the hospital, where they were treated, then discharged.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the assault and charged him with assault with a weapon.

He appeared in court Monday and was remanded into custody.

They are currently looking for a 17-year-old male, also in connection with the assault.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has not been spoken to by police is asked to call 684-1200 and ask to speak to a detective in the Criminal Investigations Branch.

The investigation is ongoing.