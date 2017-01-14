A Thunder Bay, Ont.-born musician who lives and works in Nashville, Tenn. says she's where she needs to be in order to make a living and pursue her goals.

Fiddler Olivia Korkola has been living in music city, U.S.A. for about a year now; the musician moved there after graduating from the Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

Music is at the heart of the city, she said, and it's not hard to make musical connections.

"You get talking to somebody, whether it be the bartender or the guy beside you, and then you end up picking up a gig," she said.

"And they are like 'yeah we are playing across the street at Tequila Cowboy at 10 p.m. Why don't you come play with us?'"

Guidance from another Canadian talent

While in Nashville, Korkola said she met, and had a chance to pick the brain of fellow Canadian musician, and the musical director of the hit television show Nashville, Colin Linden.

"I had just graduated from Berklee, I had just moved here and I didn't really know what I was getting myself into," she told CBC Superior Morning's Lisa Laco. "My questions for him were kind of all over the place."

"How I see it now, he told me to just go for it," she continued. "Just go full-on and do what you care about, what you believe in."

Korkola said that type of attitude resonates with her, rather than the mindset of "just take a gig to take a gig."

'I was live all the time'

Even though Korkola is working full time in the home of the Grand Ole Opry, she's also well versed in Irish fiddling, and got to perform in that style over the past year.

Korkola was one of the featured performers and fiddlers in a touring show called The Women of Ireland. That show ended up being a new experience, she said.

"I had to do a lot of choreography on top of playing the repitoire and being really on-point," she said. "I was live all the time, none of it was recorded."

Korkola says you can't go anywhere in Nashville without meeting amazing musicians. (Facebook)

One thing that sticks out about Nashville is just how connected to music the city, and its residents, are.

"Everyone's either related to music or they've been here for so long where they just are a musician," she said.

"I've stopped thinking about 'where should I be?' she said. "Moreso just kind of embracing where I am."