Thunder Bay police are reaching out to the public for information about an accident on Friday which sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

In a written release, police said a silver four-door Mazda 6 was travelling east on Oliver Road when the car left the road and struck a tree on the north side of the highway.

The driver remains in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre with serious injuries, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Thunder Bay Police Traffic Unit.