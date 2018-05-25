City waits for warmer weather to open new tennis court in north-side

Residents in Thunder Bay's north-side should soon have a new tennis court to play at.

The city said the new court at the Oliver Road Community Centre should be ready in about two to four weeks.

"Usually, the temperature has to be ideally above 10 degrees Celsius for the whole day and night, so we haven't had too many of those yet," said the city's supervisor of parks and open space planning, Werner Schwar. "It's still getting quite cold at night."

He said the city is just waiting for the weather to warm up in order to paint the lines on the asphalt.

The old tennis court at Oliver Road Community Centre was decommissioned two years ago because the surface was beyond repair. (Christina Jung / CBC)

The previous tennis court at Oliver Road was decommissioned about two years ago because its surface was beyond repair.

Schwar said the plan is to turn the cold court into additional parking spaces.